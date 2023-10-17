Stress, depression and anxiety are the main reasons why south-west youths are reaching out for mental health services.
Latest data from headspace has revealed 1042 young people accessed services at Warrnambool and Portland in the past financial year. A further 500 received support through group work initiatives.
Warrnambool-based headspace community awareness and engagement worker Kayla Mugavin said the top reasons for early intervention were stress, depressive or anxiety symptoms and relationship problems.
"Young people today face expectations from many different directions - from their families, schools, workplaces, social media and from within themselves," she said.
"Too many young people still feel they have to manage these expectations and feelings on their own.
"What's essential for young people is that they have the tools and strategies they need to succeed in life and headspace can support with that."
The revelation comes as more than 150 year seven to nine students from Warrnambool College walked from Logan's Beach to Lake Pertobe to mark national headspace day on Tuesday, October 17.
The event aimed to raise awareness about youth mental health and the importance of early intervention support.
More than 200 junior students from the school had already engaged with programs and events at headspace Warrnambool throughout the year.
