Councillor Otha Akoch has ruled himself out of contention for the mayoral position ahead of next week's vote after Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said she would not seek a second term.
But just who will step into the position after a vote on Monday night remains up in the air with most councillors giving little away on whether they will seek the top job or not.
Cr Akoch said he was too busy with his children's sports to devote the time needed to step up to the job of mayor or deputy mayor.
Former mayor Vicki Jellie declined to rule herself in or out. "Let's see what happens Monday night," she said.
Cr Ben Blain was also non-committal about whether he was putting himself in the running.
"I'm sure we'll find out Monday," he said.
"There'll be a vote Monday night and we'll wait and see what happens."
Former mayor Richard Ziegeler, who stepped down from his role as mayor during his term, also declined to comment on the vote.
After serving a year as deputy and then stepping up to be mayor, Cr Debbie Arnott last week ruled herself out for both positions.
With a second grandchild on the way - something she said she was "absolutely thrilled about" - and the need to spend more time in her business, Cr Arnott said she would not be seeking re-election.
She said it had been an honour to serve as the city's mayor.
Cr Max Taylor, the city's current deputy mayor, and Cr Angie Paspaliaris were contacted for comment.
Councillors will vote in the new mayor at a special meeting on Monday, October 17, 2023.
