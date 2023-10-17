The Standard
Two councillors have ruled themselves out of Warrnambool mayoral race

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
October 17 2023 - 1:57pm
Warrnambool will find out on Monday who the city's new mayor will be. Picture file
Warrnambool will find out on Monday who the city's new mayor will be. Picture file

Councillor Otha Akoch has ruled himself out of contention for the mayoral position ahead of next week's vote after Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said she would not seek a second term.

