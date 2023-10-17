Accidents prompt calls for education for international drivers

A south-west politician has renewed calls for education for international drivers.
Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan said at the very least, people driving on south-west roads should have to watch a video which outlines Australia's basic road rules.
Mr Riordan said he was concerned there would be more serious and fatal accidents on the Great Ocean Road in the coming months.
He said visitor numbers were increasing after the COVID-19 pandemic and some international visitors had very little driving experience.
"Essentially there is no verification to someone's capacity drive here," Mr Riordan said.
"We've got people coming here from countries where they have very different driving practices and we know anecdotally that people have literally bought a licence before they get here."
Mr Riordan said some motorists didn't understand basic rules including no overtaking on double lines.
"There are some people who have barely driven at 100kmh and they certainly haven't shared the road with b-doubles and other large trucks," he said.
Mr Riordan said he believed an education process could be easily introduced to prevent road trauma.
His comments come after a two vehicle accident at Princetown and a fatal accident at Anglesea.
Three people were injured in the collision at Princetown, prompting police to remind motorists to be wary during the upcoming summer tourism season.
Port Campbell police Sergeant David Banks said the incident happened about 250 metres west from the intersection with Princetown Road about 2.45pm on October 12.
"Be aware that international drivers are returning to the area and they are used to different road rules," Sergeant Banks said.
In many countries around the world, including USA, across Europe and the Middle East, people drive on the right-hand side of the road, while motorists in Australia drive on the left.
Sergeant Banks said signs along the Great Ocean Road, which spans from Allansford to Torquay, reminded motorists to drive on the left-hand side of the road.
There have been 16 drivers killed on south-west roads so far this year after the death of a driver at Bolwarra north of Portland on Friday afternoon.
That was the second fatal accident on south-west roads in seven days after a man died in a crash at Simpson on October 6.
