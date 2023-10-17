A Corangamite district man could have been charged with rape and jailed for much longer than the 18 months he received in the magistrates court, a judge says.
The 34-year-old man appealed against the severity of the jail sentence in Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.
The man sexually assaulted the woman in her bedroom in February 2021, at a time when she was visiting family following the unexpected death of her father.
A previous court heard the victim, who repeatedly told the man "no", was left scared and shaking.
He was jailed for 18 months in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 11.
The man cannot be named as that could identify the victim.
On Tuesday County Court judge Rosemary Carlin said the man could have been charged with rape, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years' jail.
"All I can say about that is I don't know why it happened, but in terms of the spectrum of sexual assaults, this would have to be at the upper end (of seriousness)," she said.
The judge said she had to deal with him on the basis of the charge he had pleaded guilty to - sexual assault - despite the facts indicating "it was more than that".
Barrister Natalie Simpson, representing the man, said her client was extremely mentally unwell.
The judge said there was no evidence from the victim her abuser was psychotic at the time of the offending but his behaviour was "out of character as far as she knew him".
"Which is where the big breach of trust comes in," she said.
She said the victim was confused about how someone she had previously known could behave the way he did.
Ms Simpson said her client's mental illness led to a reduction in his moral culpability and that prison was more burdensome on him than mentally-well prisoners.
She said her client didn't shy away from the fact he did not have immediate insight into the seriousness of the assault but he had since shown great remorse.
In an impact statement read to the court the victim said the assault happened just days after her father's unexpected death and at a time where she was "already embroiled in my own tumultuous grief".
"The assault not only compounded my grief but became inexplicably entangled in it," she wrote.
Prosecutor Andrew McKenry said the offending was a "tremendously serious example of a sex assault" by someone who did not have a history of like offending.
He said if the man was to instead be placed on a community-based sentence, it would need to be onerous and focus heavily on his treatment and rehabilitation.
The man was assessed for a community correction order but the appeal was later abandoned, meaning he will serve the 18-month sentence.
He was taken into custody.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.