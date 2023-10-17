The Standard
Corangamite district man appeals jail sentence in Warrnambool County Court

October 17 2023 - 4:35pm
A Corangamite district man could have been charged with rape and jailed for much longer than the 18 months he received in the magistrates court, a judge says.

