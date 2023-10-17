Five men have been fined a total of nearly $6000 after they were caught with undersize abalone at Port Fairy.
Victorian Fisheries Authority was alerted to five men in wetsuits who were acting suspiciously and carrying eskies on rocks near Pea Soup Beach on Monday.
A member of the public contacted the 13FISH (133 474), a Victorian Fisheries Authority spokesman said.
"Officers inspected the group who were found to be in possession of 39 abalone, 24 of which were undersize, the smallest measuring less than 10 centimetres," he said.
The spokesman said the daily bag limit was five abalone per person and the minimum size for the area is 13 centimetres.
"The group were issued with 10 infringement notices totalling nearly $6000 for a range of offences including taking more than the catch limit, taking undersize abalone, and failing to carry an abalone measure," he said.
Meanwhile, commercial net fishing is no longer allowed in Portland Bay.
The change was announced after consultation with community members, who were concerned commercial fisherman may relocate to the city and decimate their marine ecosystem.
The changes allow commercial long-line fishing in Portland Bay with 50 or less hooks and prohibit all commercial take of yellowtail kingfish in Portland Bay "so stocks remain strong for this high-value recreational species."
"Existing recreational fishing rules remain, including an area between Portland Harbour and Point Danger which is closed to all abalone and rock lobster fishing, and commercial and recreational netting, after a detection of abalone viral ganglioneuritis in August," the authority revealed.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.