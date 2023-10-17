The Standard
$6000 in fines issued over undersize abalone caught at Port Fairy

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
October 17 2023 - 11:26am
Five men were charged after they were found with undersize abalone.
Five men have been fined a total of nearly $6000 after they were caught with undersize abalone at Port Fairy.

