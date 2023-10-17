The Standard
Warrnambool's Mike Toone goes Under The Auld Pump

By Tim Auld
October 17 2023 - 1:55pm
Mike Toone, pictured at Warrnambool East Rotary Club's hole-in-one competition, is heavily involved in various sports and other organisations in the south-west. Picture by Anthony Brady
Mike Toone, pictured at Warrnambool East Rotary Club's hole-in-one competition, is heavily involved in various sports and other organisations in the south-west. Picture by Anthony Brady

MIKE Toone has been heavily involved in various sports and organisations in the south-west since moving to Warrnambool in 2014. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.

