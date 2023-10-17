MIKE Toone has been heavily involved in various sports and organisations in the south-west since moving to Warrnambool in 2014. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
Born in Queensland on November 8, 1945
Wife: Jenny. Children: Haydn, Paul, Chris, Peter, Cherrie and Samantha.
Parents: Pat and Terry. Siblings: Laraine, John, Rozlyn, Steve, Angela, Michelle and Geraldine.
Education: Kyneton Primary School and Marist Brothers College Kyneton before going to St Joseph's College Mildura.
Sporting highlight: Being an avid Collingwood fan I would have to say Magpie premierships but I must say I was at the 1989 grand final between Hawthorn and Geelong. It was one of the best games of footy I've ever been to. I've also been fortunate to have attended various other high profile sporting events like the Melbourne Cup and Australian Open final over 11 years.
Mike, how did it come about that you were born in Queensland and did your early education in Kyneton?
Dad was in the army and stationed up in Queensland. We moved down to Coburg in 1946, a short time after I was born.
When did you move to Warrnambool?
It was back in late 2014. We were living on the Sunshine Coast and had children living in Victoria.
My wife Jenny and I had a few discussions about moving down to Victoria. We were tossing up places like Ballarat, Bendigo and Geelong, plus Warrnambool.
We ended up deciding on Warrnambool and I've got no complaints. I think the climate here is great. It ticks a lot of boxes for me as I really don't like the real hot weather.
We purchased our house from Ludeman Real Estate and Nigel Kol knew I had been involved in footy. Nigel asked if I wanted to help out up at South Warrnambool but I didn't want to get involved in a full-on basis.
I was down in Geelong with my wife Jenny one day and I saw some young players training on the ground outside of Kardina Park.
I stood there and watched for a while and went over and started talking to Phil Partington who was overseeing the training program and I found out it was for the Rebels.
Phil asked if I wanted to get involved in the training program in Warrnambool. It would have been in 2017 and I got involved with the pre-season training of the under 16 and under 18 squads with Adam Dowie and Noel Mugavin.
They were the region coaches for the pre-season when I started.
Ben Van De Camp and Brett Taylor have taken over the roles while David Loader is the coach during the season.
We would start off with about 120 players in the pre-season squad. The boys play in two practice games in mid-February before we trim the 120 players back to 45 players for the start of the season.
The off-season program starts in November and ends at the start of the footy season. I get a real kick out of helping out with the program as I watch young people develop their skills not only on the footy field but their life skills.
I would not be surprised if this area had a couple of players who make the AFL draft - namely George Stevens and Luamon Lual, plus there may be one or two others who may get drafted which would be a real boost for junior footy across this region.
The V/Line Cup has been another junior footy program which I've assisted in. It's for under 15 players and is a feeder program for the Rebels squad.
What do you think of the standard of Hampden League football?
I think it's a good standard and will only improve with former AFL players like Ben Cunnington playing in the competition next season.
Cunnington should be a draw card to the league.
He should get more crowds to the games and get people talking about local footy.
Did you play much footy yourself?
Yes. I played junior footy with Mildura Imperials before going on to play in the seniors, then had a stint playing for Morphett Vale over in Adelaide. I then played for St Michael's Football Club in Horsham which is now the Horsham Saints.
I ended up coaching under 14s and under 16s at the club before coaching the under 19 district league side.
What about cricket?
I played underage cricket in Mildura before playing senior cricket.
I also liked running when I was younger.
My brother John passed away in 1989 and I ended up running in the Melbourne Marathon as a mark of respect for John. I competed in four Melbourne Marathons and one on the Gold Coast.
Mike, when you settled in Warrnambool back in late 2014, did you get involved in other things besides sport?
I joined the Warrnambool East Rotary Club.
I had been involved in various community groups before we arrived in Warrnambool.
One of the roles that I've been heavily involved in at Warrnambool East Rotary Club is to be the team leader for the hole-in-one golf competition.
It's a massive fundraiser for the club. We raised over $80,000 last year and that money was shared around 30 local charities.
There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to organise the event which goes from Boxing Day through to Australia Day.
We've got 65 sponsors who are vital to the success of the hole-in-one competition.
The club is very lucky to have a wonderful group of volunteers who put in countless hours during the year working on various projects including the hole-in-one competition.
I also joined Warrnambool's Standing Tall. I fill a mentor role with the group and find it very rewarding not only for myself but for the person who I'm mentoring.
Mike, you said you're an avid Collingwood fan. Did you go and watch the Magpies win the 2023 grand final a couple of weeks ago?
No. I stayed at home and watched the game. I've been lucky to have witnessed Collingwood win premierships in 1990 and 2010.
I think Craig McRae has done a sensational job as the senior coach at Collingwood but I feel the general manager of footy Graham Wright has also done an incredible job.
I feel the work he's done has gone under the radar.
