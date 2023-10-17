Recent rainfall has left the pothole-ridden entry to Camperdown largely unchanged months after the state government said it was delivering emergency repairs and working on a long-term solution.
Department of Transport and Planning acting regional director Debbie Seymour in July told The Standard crews had discovered issues with a section of Manifold Street and Princes Highway and were planning longer-term repairs.
"The safety of everyone on our roads is our number one priority - that's why our crews have been delivering emergency repairs at this site while we plan for longer-term, larger scale works," she said.
"These short-term works will ensure the road remains open while we wait until warmer, drier conditions enable us to deliver lasting repairs."
But a DTP spokesperson this month said recent floods and extreme rainfall had caused "unprecedented damage" to the state's road network, including the south-west.
It said those conditions risked delivering a long-term solution.
While the spokesperson said it would deliver road rebuilding, resurfacing and patching across the state between now and mid-2024, including Princes Highway West, Camperdown-Lismore Road, Cobden-Stonyford Road and Lavers Hill-Cobden Road, the most pressing repairs would be completed first.
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said in the meantime visitors to Camperdown were left with a "bad first impression".
"If you drive into Camperdown, particularly from the west, the road is in really, really poor condition," she said.
"It's been like that for many months and I haven't seen any real remedial works done, whether short-term or longer.
"But it needs to be repaired soon and it needs to be done properly."
