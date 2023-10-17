The care Warrnambool's Max Sullivan received as he succumbed to a terminal illness "put him in a good place towards the end", his wife Di says.
For years Ms Sullivan knew about Warrnambool & District Community Hospice's 'Hospice In The Home' service, but never knew she would one day need it.
"When my husband Max got quite sick and terminally ill last year, my two daughters Tiffany and Georgia got in touch with the service and they were just amazing," she said.
"I worked at the Warrnambool Medical Clinic and was around when Dr Eric Fairbanks started the program in 2015, but I never needed to be involved in that field at the time.
"But they got here quite quickly, interviewed Max to understand his situation and who in their group would suit him. They had three guys, who had the same interests as Max in horse racing, who came to look after him.
"That kept Max quite occupied and their unconditional support and care was above and beyond what we expected. From then on, I was able to have respite when they came over which gave me time out as well.
"I do believe the visits he had were able to put him in a good place for later on."
In the past year, WDCH - powered by 78 volunteers - helped 65 per cent of participants fulfil their wish of dying in their home. It also provided support to 62 people and their caregivers, totalling 2448 hours of respite.
On Thursday, October 19 the organisation will host a benefit dinner and auction at Warrnambool Racecourse's Matilda Room as part of national carer's week.
The event will help raise funds and spread awareness of the services available to those needing end-of-life care.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.