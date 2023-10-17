The Standard
Hospice In The Home to host fundraising dinner and auction in Warrnambool

By Jessica Greenan
October 17 2023 - 12:10pm
Warrnambool's Di Sullivan has praised Hospice In The Home ahead of its fundraising dinner and auction this week. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Di Sullivan has praised Hospice In The Home ahead of its fundraising dinner and auction this week. Picture by Sean McKenna

The care Warrnambool's Max Sullivan received as he succumbed to a terminal illness "put him in a good place towards the end", his wife Di says.

