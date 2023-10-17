The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Ford Territory stolen at Skipton found burnt out near Mount Wallace

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 18 2023 - 8:25am, first published 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2013 white Ford Territory was stolen overnight Monday in Skipton and found burnt out. This is a file image.
A 2013 white Ford Territory was stolen overnight Monday in Skipton and found burnt out. This is a file image.

UPDATED, Wednesday, 8.05am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.