The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ford Territory stolen overnight in Skipton while woman slept

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 17 2023 - 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 2013 white Ford Territory, with registration 1MJ-7KY, was stolen overnight in Skipton while a woman was asleep. This is a file image.
A 2013 white Ford Territory, with registration 1MJ-7KY, was stolen overnight in Skipton while a woman was asleep. This is a file image.

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a stolen white 2013 Ford Territory - registration 1MJ-7KY - which was stolen in an aggravated burglary overnight Monday at Skipton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.