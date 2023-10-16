Mobile phone hits woman in the head, man charged

A 22-year-old Hamilton man is in the Warrnambool police station cells after smacking a woman's hand which caused a mobile phone to hit her in the head.
The man was arrested on Monday, October 16, and will appear in a magistrates court for a bail/remand hearing today.
He's been charged with breaching a court order, unlawful assault and recklessly causing injury, alleged to have happened on Sunday.
Police allege the young man hit a woman's hand while she was holding a mobile phone, causing the phone to fly out of her hand and hit her in the head causing bruising.
