Mobile phone hits woman in the head, man charged

Hamilton man, 22, charged with assault

By Andrew Thomson
October 17 2023 - 7:47am
A 22-year-old Hamilton man is in the Warrnambool police station cells after smacking a woman's hand which caused a mobile phone to hit her in the head.

