Sentence deferred for man found with 'significant amount of drugs'

A Merrivale resident has had his court case deferred so he can be put in contact with support services.
Brendan John Bushell, aged in his late 40s, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 16, to possessing cannabis, methamphetamine and ammunition.
Police officers executed a warrant at his Merrivale Drive home in Warrnambool on August 23 and were met at the front door by Bushell.
In his bedroom they found two zip lock bags containing methamphetamine and 22.89g of cannabis in a safe.
There were also seven bullets in a chest of draws.
Bushell was arrested, interviewed, charged and he told police he thought he had about eight grams of methamphetamine.
He said he used drugs to self-medicate for his post traumatic stress disorder and bought them in bulk because it was cheaper.
Bushell admitted smoking a point of methamphetamine (0.1g) each day.
Magistrate Tim Bentley said he had no idea how smoking meth could help PTSD.
A lawyer said his client was also on prescribed medication to help with his condition and also used medicinal cannabis.
The magistrate said Bushell had been found in possession of a significant amount of drugs and that he was considering deferring sentencing so the defendant could go through the court integrated services program.
He said he wanted Bushell engaged in support services and then to get a report about progress.
"I want you to get some treatment and I want you to get it now. I want you to set an example for your son," Mr Bentley told Bushell.
Bushell was bailed to be supported by CISP and will appear again in court on November 9.
His son also appeared in court of separate charges and was bailed to appear again at a later date.
