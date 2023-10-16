Police officer on duty charged with assault

An incident in Derrinallum in late 2022 has led to an on duty police officer being charged with assault.
The leading senior constable from the Western Region has been charged following an internal investigation.
The 56-year-old male officer has been charged with unlawful assault.
The charge relates to an incident in Derrinallum on November 25, last year while the Victoria police member was on duty.
He appeared briefly in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on October 16, 2023.
The man was not legally represented and the matter was adjourned until December 4 for him to find a lawyer.
There was a question asked about whether the case should be moved to a different court given the man is a local police officer.
A magistrate said that could be determined at the December date.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman told The Standard the officer at the time of the incident was suspended with pay.
