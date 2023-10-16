GARY Rohan will play a role in Geelong's quest for a finals return in 2024 after inking a contract extension with the AFL club.
The Cobden export, who featured in the Cats' 2022 premiership, was one of three Geelong players to re-sign on Monday, October 16.
Rohan's premiership teammates Zach Tuohy and Rhys Stanley also recommitted.
They followed on from spearhead Tom Hawkins who put pen to paper last week.
Rohan joined the Cats via Sydney during the 2018 trade period and has made 86 appearances in the hoops, kicking 111 goals.
Geelong general manager - football Andrew Mackie said all three players were important to the Cats' cause.
"Zach, Rhys and Gary are all influential people and players at our football club," he said.
"They continue to contribute significantly on-field and the professionalism and leadership they bring off the field is instrumental to the growth of our younger players and the football program."
Geelong finished 12th in 2023, missing the finals for just the third time since 2006.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.