TWO Warrnambool weightlifters are preparing to test their strength on the state stage.
Breakwater Barbell clubmates Josh Cox and Jack Smith have been training up to five days a week in readiness for the Victorian titles in Hawthorn on October 20-21.
Cox, who turns 25 on Friday, will contest the senior 102-kilogram and under division while Smith will vie for a title in the under-23 89kg class.
They are hoping to complete six clean lifts - three snatch and three clean-and-jerk - at the titles which allow competitors to add weight each lift if desired.
The pair is excited to compete at state level for the first time.
Cox, who works as an engineer for Lochard Energy in Port Campbell, said they were well prepared.
"Six out of six - that's pretty much the goal," he said.
"We train a lot, it's quite mentally challenging. It's good to put a lot of work in and see some results on the platform.
"The majority of the sport is training for a two-hour window and you try and pull out your best effort.
"It's quite demanding in a few aspects - you're asking the body to do quite a lot and when you start training with some reasonable volume and start moving decent weight each session the body starts to complain a bit, it gets a bit achy."
Smith, who is a Warrnambool-based plumber, said the state titles would be an eye-opening experience.
"It will be good to see all the other competitors there too, especially from around Melbourne and other regional areas. It will be a good competition," he said.
"It is pretty rewarding to put all the hard work in and see the result at the end of it."
Making weight two hours before the competition starts is the first challenge for Cox and Smith.
"If the weight class under 102kg is 96kg then I can weigh anywhere between 96.1kg and 102kg," Cox said.
"I am walking around about 104kg at the moment."
They are part of Breakwater Barbell, a fledgling club based at MVMNT365 gym in Warrnambool.
It has helped them fine-tune their skills, particularly the past 12 months.
"I helped form the club and Jack was lifting at the same time as it formed. He would've been, if not the first member then one of," Cox said.
"We are trying to go through the process of hosting our own comps. You need special, certified equipment to do it so we've slowly been accumulating stuff and hopefully we'll be able to host one or two next year."
Their passion for weightlifting stemmed from Crossfit.
"I did Crossfit for maybe 18 months and really enjoyed the weightlifting aspect and started wanting to do that a little bit more," Cox said.
"One of the older guys at the Crossfit club, his name is Tim Fry, and he used to be the president of Victorian weightlifting and he was very vocal about wanting to start a club and we all jumped onboard."
Smith had a similar desire to focus solely on weightlifting.
"I'd been doing Crossfit since I was 16 and then we had COVID and had two or three years off, came back and I just wanted to lift weights," he said.
