'I did it for myself': Personal quest finds audience as artist shares spectacular views

With her home and studio sitting right in the heart of Victoria Valley, surrounded by the mountains of the Grampians Gariwerd National Park, it feels a little like artist Ros McArthur actually lives inside one of her own paintings. Word and pictures by SEAN McKENNA.
It's a dream many of us have - spending each day doing meaningful, creative work, surrounded by the beauty of nature. It's a dream few get a chance to realise. One south-west artist appears to have made that dream into reality. Ros McArthur lives and works surrounded by the beauty of the Grampians Gariwerd National Park. Mountain vistas appear at every corner of the painter's garden and every day her home offers up new inspiration for her art.
Ros clearly appreciates her opportunity, as a painter, to live and work inside such incredible natural beauty.
"I'm going to use the word blessed, but I'm a totally non-religious person.
"From the minute I wake up in the morning it's all just being absorbed, and it all comes out in the brushes."
Taking working from home to a new level, the artist's house is perfectly positioned to capture the surrounding mountain views. Almost as if the house was built around Ros' easel. And just to create some foreground interest in the composition she has conjured up, a charming gallery, farm buildings, and a thoughtfully designed garden that frames the surrounding vistas.
Two decades after moving to this spot, the artist's drive to capture the area hasn't diminished in the least.
"The longer I live here the more the beauty amazes me," she says.
"I've just started a new landscape and I'm so excited. I can't wait to pick up my brushes this afternoon."
Few artists are fortunate enough to find their subject waiting to be captured through every window of their house. The mountains and countryside are McArthur's muse, and her valley home and garden sit comfortably in their embrace.
Wherever you stand in Ros' garden, you will be offered up striking views of sky and mountains. And there is nothing accidental in the layout of this garden, it's design has been as meticulously handled, by Ros, as the composition of any of her canvasses.
"I designed it so we wouldn't lose sight of why we live here. Which is the mountains and the scenery around us. So wherever you go you can still see mountains. You can still see outside. So it's not closing us in, like a suburban garden would," Ros explains. "I've just tried to enhance what was out there, with what I've put in here."
Asked if her garden is an extension of her art, Ros replies emphatically: "Definitely, completely, and utterly.
"It actually gives so many people so much joy.
"Bits of this garden go everywhere, into other people's gardens.
"I had one lady saying 'Ros, can I have a piece of that (plant) please?' And I said, 'sure that's fine'. And she said 'thank goodness because I've already got it'. She had already taken a cutting."
Ros paints across a variety of styles: landscapes, still-life, portraiture and abstract. Her landscapes clearly capture recognisable views of the local area. But even her abstracts are inspired by what is around her.
"What I'm surrounded by also influences my contemporary work, my abstract work," she says.
"The bark on the trees, the movement of the clouds, and the colours. The colours keep changing, it affects what I paint."
Ros took up painting three decades ago and has painted virtually every day since. She says the impetus for beginning to paint was a desire to find a challenge and to do something that was just for her.
"I needed something specifically for me. It was for me."
The result of this quest has been a life based around painting and the creation of a tourist destination in Victoria Valley that encourages visitors to add another stop, between Halls Gap and Dunkeld, on their Gariwerd itinerary.
"I took up painting about 30 years ago. I took it up with trepidation because it frightened me a little bit," she says.
"I had done a little painting when I was at uni, doing teaching, and then I came back to it. I set myself a challenge to paint.
"I had a crisis in my life and I just thought, you need to do something, you need that challenge. And I immediately fell in love with it and I've painted every day since."
Ros says she was a little intimidated by the work of those painters she most admired:
"You see the masters and the Heidelberg School, and Streeton and you think 'I could never do that'. But it's amazing how much you can learn, if you try. If you want to."
McArthur suggests her training began much earlier than when started three decades ago and credits her father with opening her eyes to nature's beauty.
"I've been learning to paint since I watched my first sunrise with Dad," she says.
"I was brought up with a dad who always had a caravan and a boat. So we spent all our time camping and looking. He's the one who taught me to see."
Ros says she will always paint because of what she says is "a huge innate need".
"I'm painting for me and if other people like it and buy it, that's fine," she says.
"Well, sometimes it's not. Sometimes it's really sad when I see them go."
Ros may have come to painting to bring joy into her own life, but that joy continues to spread. It spreads because she is committed to sharing her paintings, her garden, and the beauty of Victoria Valley.
"To me it's spreading the joy. The joy I get with painting. If people like my painting, I'm spreading the joy. It's sharing the bounty of this beautiful place," she says.
"Since I opened the gallery 15 years ago now, more people have come into the valley than ever before.
"The beauty of the valley was never seen. And I think it's absolutely delightful that people are now coming in here and appreciating it.
"The house is wonderful. The gallery is brilliant because it brings in really interesting nice people. The garden is a joy."
Ros tells the story of a couple who visited her studio hoping to commission a large painting for their new home. When Ros asked what they wanted, the woman stepped out the studio door, and looking through Ros' garden to the distant mountains, she said: "I want this."
No doubt, most who visit the Victoria Valley studio, feel the same.
