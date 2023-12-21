The Standard
'I did it for myself': Personal quest finds audience as artist shares spectacular views

By Sean McKenna
December 22 2023 - 9:09am
Ros McArthur painting in her Victoria Valley studio.
With her home and studio sitting right in the heart of Victoria Valley, surrounded by the mountains of the Grampians Gariwerd National Park, it feels a little like artist Ros McArthur actually lives inside one of her own paintings. Word and pictures by SEAN McKENNA.

