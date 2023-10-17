Dozens of Triumphs will descend on Warrnambool over the next week as part of a week-long car rally to celebrate a century of motoring history.
About 80 cars have been registered for the national event which will include a show'n'shine at Lake Pertobe on Sunday, October 17, 2023.
The free event will run between 9am and 2pm and will be joined by other cars from the Warrnambool and Districts Historical Vehicle Club.
It's a homecoming of sorts for Triumph Sports Owners Association committee member Catherine Macdonald who grew up in Warrnambool.
She said she doesn't drive her Triumph TR7 anymore but her long-time partner will be bringing his newly restored GT-6 spitfire to Warrnambool for the national rally.
"It's a race car and he's hoping to get out on the racetrack with it in the near future," she said.
Ms Macdonald, who has been involved with the club since 1978, said a love for the classic British car started in the 1960s when she learnt to drive in a TR4A doing trips between Melbourne and Warrnambool.
She also once owned a TR5 - which is now one of the more expensive models - but that had to be sold years ago.
"This year is a celebration of 100 years since the first Triumph rolled off the production line," she said.
It's also 70 years since the first Triumph Spitfire convertible was made.
"They stopped making them many moons ago," she said.
Queensland and New South Wales drivers will arrive in Warrnambool from Friday, with the seven-day rally kicking off on Saturday and taking in sites around the region.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.