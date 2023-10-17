The Standard
National Triumph car rally to be held in Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Dozens of Triumphs will be on show in Warrnambool this weekend with the national rally set to be based in the city for a week. Picture supplied.

Dozens of Triumphs will descend on Warrnambool over the next week as part of a week-long car rally to celebrate a century of motoring history.

