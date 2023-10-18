WESTERN District Playing Area clubs have already played some of their individual club championship events with others to be played over coming weeks.
The first round of division state championship events got under way on October 8-9 with the women's triples being played at Dennington and the men's triples at Warrnambool.
The women's triples grand final was taken out by the City Memorial team of Jenny Moloney, Val Hasell and skipper Barbara Bibby in a very close encounter of 18 shots to 16 against the Dennington team of Gayle Swanson, Polly Rabl and skipper Sheridan Barling.
In the men's triples championship, Warrnambool's Daryl Andrew, Mick Edwards and skipper Bill Tory were the victors over a composite team of Wayne Cooper and Mark Bowles, both of Warrnambool, and Mortlake's Les Johnson 18-12.
The WDPA mixed pairs started at Timboon Bowls Club on October 15 with day two to be played at Timboon on October 22.
Among the mixed pairs semi-finalists left to compete are the combinations of Maureen Drennan and Rex Harris of City Memorial, James Barling and Sheridan Barling of Dennington, Brent O'Rourke and Julie Dosser of City Memorial and a composite mixed pair of Chris Burrell and Stephanie Hunt of Dunkeld and City Memorial respectively.
Port Fairy Bowls Club is still in the throes of the installation of two new bowling green surfaces.
Consequently a number of their early pennant games are being hosted by neighbouring clubs.
The opening round of weekend pennant was played in windy conditions at most venues on October 14.
Division one games were very close with four of the five games decided by overall margins of seven or less, with no team winning all three rinks.
This suggests division one could be a close race with Dunkeld and Koroit's close away victories over Timboon and City Gold respectively being of significance.
This week's matches will give us more insight, with the only game involving two first-round winners being Koroit hosting Warrnambool Gold.
Division two matches were all won by teams at their home venue, so most sides will get a chance to prove themselves at home this week.
The first draw of the season was fought out in division four between City Black and Mortlake Gold at City, while the biggest overall margin was also in division four with Warrnambool Orange defeating Lawn Tennis Green by 36 shots.
The biggest rink win of the weekend was from the game with Orange's Paul White, Matthew White, Nicholas White and Don Neal victorious by 31 shots.
Two rounds of midweek pennant have been completed. This week's division one action saw a rematch of last year's grand final between City Diamonds and Timboon Maroon, with Diamonds once again prevailing by a narrow margin.
City Diamonds and City Sapphires are the only unbeaten division one teams after two rounds.
In division two, Port Green and Timboon Gold remain unbeaten, while in division three the only unbeaten sides in Mortlake Purple and Lawn Blue will clash this week to decide who tops the ladder after three rounds.
There are four undefeated sides in division four and of those City Topaz and Mortlake Green meet next Tuesday.
The biggest rink win on Tuesday was the division three City Opals rink of Murray Smith, Sue Gavin, Thelma Smith and Tricia Wright with a 32-shot margin.
