A growing number of south-west young people face burn out as they try to juggle studying and work.
Warrnambool's Brittany Watts and Koroit's Rachel Wilks are both strong advocates for change when it comes to the difficulties students face in making ends meet.
The two were named winners of the 19-25 year age group youth awards for Warrnambool and Moyne, respectively, on Sunday.
Ms Watts said she was lobbying for students to be paid for placements they were required to do as part of their study.
"It's really hard financially to work, study and do unpaid placement and not burn out," she said.
"Everyone in my class is in a similar boat."
Ms Watts is completing a Diploma of Community Services at South West TAFE.
The 25-year-old hopes to become a social worker to give back to the community.
But she believes changes are needed to ensure young people don't burn out and have to give up university or other education in favour of working full-time.
Ms Watts said she was required to do 400 hours of placement to obtain her diploma.
She said this made it difficult to juggle her study and the several jobs she had to ensure she could keep up with her bills and the rising costs of living.
"I try to work as much as I can but it gets to the point where it's not sustainable," Ms Watts said.
"I've got three jobs, two passion projects and I study full-time - it's a lot."
Ms Wilks, who is studying an Advanced Diploma of Community Sector Management, said she had no choice but to complete the course online so she could also work full-time.
"There's no way I would be able to go to university if I didn't work full-time," she said.
Ms Watts and Ms Wilks said they were honoured to receive youth awards.
"Realising there was a whole table of people at the awards ceremony supporting me was truly heart-warming," Ms Watts said.
Ms Wilks said she was chuffed to win the award.
She said she loved helping young people find their voice.
"I love that young people are starting to get a seat at the table," Ms Wilks said.
Ms Watts and Ms Wilks said a lack of housing and difficultly accessing mental health services were other for young people living in regional areas.
19-25 year category
Warrnambool
Winner: Brittany Watts
Runner-up: Keelie Sheppard
Moyne
Winner: Rachel Wilks
Runner-up: Layla Monk
16-18 year category
Warrnambool
Winner: Olive Adams
Runner-up: Charlotte Townsend
Moyne
Winner: Ashton Maher
Runner-up: Charlie Sutcliffe
12-15 year category
Warrnambool
Winner: Mia Hynes
Runner-up: Isabella Dean
Moyne: Amelia Dumesny
Runner-up: Addisyn Habel
