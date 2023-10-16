Brierly-Christ Church's Campbell Love appreciates the opportunity to put his own stamp on the captaincy.
The 21-year-old is two games into his tenure as the Bulls' division one captain with the squad unbeaten following their 23-run round two win against Northern Raiders on Saturday, October 14.
They will aim to extend that record against a win-less West Warrnambool in round three.
Love, who was thrilled to start the season 2-0, is enjoying the opportunity to lead the club as skipper.
"It's obviously new to me," he said. "There is still a few older heads (at the club) that I can lean on and get some ideas off as well.
"They've made it really smooth for me to come in and do my own thing. I feel I have the club's support."
Love, who announced he would return to the club as captain in July 2023, arrived back on Australian shores the week of round one after six months playing cricket in England.
The all-rounder, who bowls pace, said it was an easy decision to return to his junior club.
"I thought I'd have a crack at home for the summer," he said. "Brierly was a no-brainer - I've been there since I was in nappies."
His stint playing for Helperby Cricket Club, 30 minutes outside York, was a growing experience for Love, who recorded four centuries during his stay.
"I learnt a lot over there," he said. "The conditions make it a new experience, it's a challenge in itself with different pitches and cricket balls to play with.
"First time overseas at all, I really enjoyed it... saw some other countries so that was fun."
Before his time in England, Love played two seasons of first XI cricket for Strathfieldsaye in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
He averaged 27.14 runs with the bat and took 20 wickets in the 2022-23 season across the one-day and T20 formats.
"That was probably a step up from Warrnambool, took me a couple of years to find my feet there," he said. "That was an enjoyable couple of years... got some mates for life up there."
With his focus firmly on helping Brierly-Christ Church succeed this summer, Love understands the need for his team to win "ugly" on occasion.
"This is such a new group as well, I'm still learning everyone's strengths and weaknesses," he said.
"Our last two games have been pretty close so I think that will be the story of our year, wins like that.
"It's going to take a few weeks to gel still but couldn't be happier with 2-0 so far."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.