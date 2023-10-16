The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Brierly-Christ Church's Campbell Love embraces div one captaincy

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 16 2023 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brierly-Christ Church division one captain Campbell Love is in his first season back at his junior club after stints playing in Bendigo and England. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Brierly-Christ Church division one captain Campbell Love is in his first season back at his junior club after stints playing in Bendigo and England. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Brierly-Christ Church's Campbell Love appreciates the opportunity to put his own stamp on the captaincy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.