A house will be demolished and the land it's on split into four under proposed plans for a site within walking distance of Timboon's CBD.
Plans for a four-lot subdivision at 7 Hospital Road on the corner of Fox Street have been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The site is close to a range of community facilities including a hospital, high school, kindergarten, medical clinics and a bowling club.
The proposed lot sizes would measure 572 or 403 square metres.
While planning documents note the estimated population of the shire as a whole would decline slightly from 16,140 in 2018 to 14,890 by 2036, the proposal would help fulfil Timboon's potential for "medium growth".
That's because changes in population would vary geographically throughout the shire, and recent tourism opportunities have driven new visitors to Timboon.
In fact, while the past decade had seen a push to make the town more pedestrian-friendly and improve amenities, the town won silver in the Top Small Tourism Town Awards in 2022, accelerating the need for upgrades. Works toward a Timboon Precinct Plan are underway.
As the proposed site would also be located within the urban growth boundary and be zoned for residential development, the applicant noted the subdivision was a suitable solution.
It also noted infill development within existing urban areas was promoted through local policy specific to Timboon.
Residents have until October 25 to make a submission on the proposal.
