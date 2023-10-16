The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Proposed four-lot subdivision in Timboon lodged with council

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 16 2023 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A proposed four-lot subdivision at 7 Hospital Road, Timboon has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
A proposed four-lot subdivision at 7 Hospital Road, Timboon has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.

A house will be demolished and the land it's on split into four under proposed plans for a site within walking distance of Timboon's CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.