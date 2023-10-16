Victoria's pro-running season kicked off with a bang with the inaugural Cobden and Mortlake Gifts run and won while weekend pennant bowlers also returned to the greens for their opening rounds.
Meanwhile division one cricketers contested their second matches of the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season.
The Standard's Anthony Brady and Justine McCullagh-Beasy were out-and-about around the south-west to capture the action.
