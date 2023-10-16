The Standard
Weekend running meets, cricket and bowls matches in pictures

Updated October 16 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Victoria's pro-running season kicked off with a bang with the inaugural Cobden and Mortlake Gifts run and won while weekend pennant bowlers also returned to the greens for their opening rounds.

