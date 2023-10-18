The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Kirrae Whurrong man Arron Ryan finds silver lining in Voice defeat

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
October 19 2023 - 7:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirrae Whurrong man and Yes campaigner Arron Ryan said he'd never seen so many non-Indigenous people visit the Framlingham property than during the Yes campaign. Picture by Anthony Brady
Kirrae Whurrong man and Yes campaigner Arron Ryan said he'd never seen so many non-Indigenous people visit the Framlingham property than during the Yes campaign. Picture by Anthony Brady

The referendum revealed a divide in the nation's sentiment but it brought together a record number of Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people on Gunditjmara land, a Kirrae Whurrong man says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.