The referendum revealed a divide in the nation's sentiment but it brought together a record number of Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people on Gunditjmara land, a Kirrae Whurrong man says.
About 500 Warrnambool for Yes volunteers rallied for constitutional recognition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people by establishing a Voice to Parliament.
Many of those volunteers were at a property in Framlingham's Kirrae Avenue on October 14 when the No majority was declared less than 90 minutes after polls closed.
There were tears and a lot of hugging as hurt rippled through Uncle Lenny Clarke's community centre where the crowd had been watching the results live on TV.
Almost 70 per cent of the region voted against The Voice.
Kirrae Whurrong man and Yes campaigner Arron Ryan said he'd never seen so many non-Indigenous people visit the Framlingham property than during the Yes campaign.
He said that was a silver lining in their defeat.
"I was really surprised with how many non-Indigenous people were involved," he said.
"I think Warrnambool can be a racist town in a way and I was really shocked to see how many of our own people voted No, so it was good because I didn't really expect so many non-Indigenous people, especially in the Wannon area, to jump on the Yes vote to try and get it across the line.
"Even though it was a loss, it was good to see everyone still together. Saturday night (at Uncle Lenny's) wasn't a celebration, more commiserating, but to have that unity despite it being a loss was really good.
"We need their voices, I think before (the referendum) everyone kept to themselves a lot more."
More than 650 people attended the Lenny Clarke And The Community For Yes concert held at the property in September.
"It was unbelievable," Mr Ryan said.
"I didn't expect that, especially more of the fact that a large per cent of the crowd were of non-Indigenous descent, that support was great."
Uncle Lenny said there was an "overwhelming" record number of non-Indigenous people on his land for the first time during the campaign.
"Our volunteers have been a godsend to us, they have been so valuable," he said.
"It goes to show there are non-Aboriginal people that don't have racism, who care for us. We don't have a voice so it takes the white volunteers to help get the message across."
Uncle Lenny said the volunteers were a "pretty energetic" group of people who had respected and "most importantly listened" to his community.
Jack Schiller, who organised Warrnambool for Yes with partner Florence Roney, said they wanted to wake up on October 15 "without regrets of not having done enough for what we felt was right".
On the night the result was declared, Mr Schiller felt their hard work was "for nothing".
But in the days after he said they'd met some wonderful people during the campaign who volunteered their time or visited the Indigenous community, "keen to hear stories and learn".
"I think the engagement with Lenny and being able to hear stories and visiting (Framlingham) and organising the concert let us form a bond between Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people," he said.
Ms Roney said so many of their volunteers felt honoured to be invited to spend time on country with Uncle Lenny and his community.
"Some have been living in the area for decades but had never been out to Framlingham so the opportunity with our first Yarn event and the family day and concert was very special," she said.
Ms Roney said it had been a hard 24 hours after the referendum but Uncle Lenny told her "together we will change the world".
"I'm taking a lot of heart from that. We are only just beginning," she said.
In the days after the referendum was declared Goanna frontman Shane Howard announced he would return his Australia Day honour after the Voice referendum defeat - a move Mr Ryan said was "a great one".
"If the majority of the Australian government isn't going to support a referendum, they're basically saying to us 'you may as well give up your citizenship'," Mr Ryan said.
"Shane has done an absolutely phenomenal job for Indigenous people throughout his years and he was deserving of that award, but if they're not going to be in our court when it comes to Indigenous affairs, I would give it back if I had that honour too."
From here, Mr Ryan said he would "keep pushing towards the future".
"It's not good losing, you commiserate, but now it's all about pushing forward for what we can do next for our community," he said.
