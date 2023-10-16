JAKE Burleigh isn't one to shy away from a challenge.
The Lismore-based teenager was a relative latecomer to competitive swimming but is already making a mark in the pool.
He gets up before 4am three times a week and hops in the car for an hour-long drive to Warrnambool for training sessions at Aquazone before turning around and driving back for school at Derrinallum P-12.
All up Burleigh, 14, completes up to eight sessions a week with Warrnambool Swimming Club.
He joined its program in January 2022 and has come on in leaps and bounds, recently winning eight medals at the Australian country championships meet in the Northern Territory.
Burleigh said it was a constant battle to improve and one he was fully immersed in.
"I enjoy how hard it is - going into meets you think you're going to do well and you end up adding time," he told The Standard.
"You put heaps of hours into it. I enjoy that aspect of it, that it's that hard and it's not always going to go your way.
"The difficulty, how technical it is, how heartbreaking it can be and the aspect with your mates as well.
"It's a good social environment for everyone, especially at Warrnambool."
Burleigh was talent-spotted while swimming in Lismore and joined Warrnambool coach Jayson Lamb's satellite program in Noorat doing a one-hour session a week for 12 months before progressing to Aquazone.
Lamb is now his head coach while fellow mentor Josh Sobey made an immediate impact on the young swimmer.
"Once I got into Josh's squad, he set me up with gym, more swimming and harder sessions," Burleigh said.
"He saw potential I suppose in my swimming to try and get me to a higher level."
Burleigh said his success in Darwin where he collected four gold, one silver and three bronze medals and was also crowned overall under 14 boys' champion had fuelled belief in his ability.
"Three of the gold were in breaststroke - the 50m, 100m and 200m and the other gold was in the 100m fly," he said.
"It is a big surprise. Most kids (my age) have been competing for seven years and I've only been doing it for two and I'm at a pretty good level.
"We haven't started training in the long course pool yet (in Warrnambool) and up there it was a long course meet, so winning up there and getting good times and PBs was good."
Burleigh is now eyeing the Victorian long course age championships in December.
He has already qualified in multiple events.
"I have four or five I think and a goal would be to make finals and hopefully place," he said.
"I made it last year in the 50m freestyle and that was the only event (I qualified for)."
