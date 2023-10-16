The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Medal haul in Darwin inspires Warrnambool swimmer Jake Burleigh

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
October 16 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Burleigh is determined to make a splash in the swimming pool. Picture by Sean McKenna
Jake Burleigh is determined to make a splash in the swimming pool. Picture by Sean McKenna

JAKE Burleigh isn't one to shy away from a challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.