The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Warrnambool boy wins Worcester Film Festival best performance

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 16 2023 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie and John co-stars Dan Haberfield with Ned Van Rooy who is holding his best performance trophy. Picture by Anthony Brady
Lachie and John co-stars Dan Haberfield with Ned Van Rooy who is holding his best performance trophy. Picture by Anthony Brady

First-time actor, Warrnambool's Ned Van Rooy, has won the best performance award at the Worcester Film Festival in the United Kingdom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.