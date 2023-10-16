First-time actor, Warrnambool's Ned Van Rooy, has won the best performance award at the Worcester Film Festival in the United Kingdom.
The 11-year-old starred in short film Lachie and John, which was written and produced by and co-starred his cousin, Dan Haberfield, who is originally from Warrnambool.
Haberfield attended the festival in person while Ned video chatted with his cousin from the south-west after the win.
"Leading up to the gala event which was on the final night, the viewers and the other filmmakers at the festival were talking about how good a job Ned had done," Haberfield said.
"(But) having watched all the other films there were a lot of really strong performances so I wasn't sure how it was going to go.
"When his name was read out it was very exciting."
Ned said he didn't believe he had won until his mother showed him a picture of the trophy but it had encouraged him to audition for other projects.
He was only nine years old when the film was shot at Haberfield's brother's rural property in Inverleigh, near Geelong, across two-and-a-half days in between COVID-19 restrictions in April, 2021.
The film also received nominations in the UK film festival's best director, cinematography and film categories.
Lachie and John premiered internationally at the Montana International Film Festival in the United States of America in September before it was screened in Worcester in October.
