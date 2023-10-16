The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Workers at Saputo's Allansford factory to strike for 48 hours

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 16 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Almost 300 union dairy factory workers vote to strike
Almost 300 union dairy factory workers vote to strike

Almost all union member workers involved in EBA negotiations at the Allansford Saputo milk processing pant have voted to strike for 48 hours starting Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.