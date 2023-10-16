After one year and almost 200,000 people through the doors, Warrnambool's popular new library is marking its first anniversary with a celebration on Saturday.
But it's not just borrowing books that brings people in - more than 15,400 people turned out for 574 learning programs.
The Emma Memma Storytime was the quickest event to sell out taking just 45 minutes.
The most borrowed magazine was Australian House and Garden, Sophie Green's The Bellbird River Country Choir was the most borrowed adult fiction.
The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by former American first lady Michelle Obama was the most borrowed non-fiction book.
The library facility has won and been short-listed for numerous awards.
Mayor Cr Debbie Arnott said the the library could not have arrived at a better time.
"With more people now working and learning from home, and more single-person households than ever before, the library provides a comfortable and welcoming environment to work or study, or to connect with community," Cr Arnott said.
Cr Arnott said the way the community had embraced the library showed residents placed a high value on literacy and life-long learning.
"In its first year, the library has lent over 219,000 items and it's wonderful to see that the most borrowed children's fiction book was Custodians, the second in the Wylah the Koorie Warrior series by local authors Jordan Gould and Richard Pritchard.
Cr Arnott said everyone was invited to a community anniversary celebration on Saturday, October 21.
"There will of course be cake and also a draw to win a 'Ticket to Warrnambool' that includes access to Warrnambool's favourite attractions, services and products valued at over $2500," she said.
"Every existing and new library member will go into the draw, so we are encouraging everyone to explore this fabulous facility and sign up for a membership to go into the draw. Membership for Warrnambool residents is free."
Before the new library opened, the council's figures had showed the number of people using the old library were dropping prompting some in the community to question whether the new facility was worth the expense.
In 2016, the percentage of people using the library was 15.83 and by 2019 it had fallen to just 13.77 but since the new learning and library hub opened that figure has risen to 17.1 per cent by mid-year.
