The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Mosswood Wildlife launches interactive koala counting map

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 16 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mosswood Wildlife mascot Ken and owner Tracey Wilson at the launch of the interactive koala-counting map. Picture by Anthony Brady
Mosswood Wildlife mascot Ken and owner Tracey Wilson at the launch of the interactive koala-counting map. Picture by Anthony Brady

A new koala-counting map has been launched in the hope its data could be used to inform policy changes and create wildlife corridors across the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.