Warrnambool's Patrick Ryan will push ahead with plans for his stayer Ferago to gain a start in next month's 2023 Melbourne Cup after the seven-year-old ran third in the $300,000 Group Two Herbert Power Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
Ferago, ridden by Warrnambool-based jockey Harry Grace, finished less than two lengths behind Military Mission in the 2400-metre race.
"I thought Ferago was a shade unlucky but it was no fault of Harry's," Ryan said.
"Ferago needs pace on in his races.
"I was very happy with the way he finished the race off. He's a good, honest stayer.
"We'll pay the next acceptance fee for him in the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday. We're still down in the order to get a start in the Melbourne Cup but I reckon there'll be a fair bit of attrition over the next few weeks.
"We've still got three options open to us to get into the Melbourne Cup field and they are the Bendigo Cup, Geelong Cup or the Lexus.
"A win in any of those races would get us into the Melbourne Cup field."
Ferago has turned into a bargain buy for Ryan. He purchased him for $5000 two years ago and the galloper has picked up more than $240,000 in stakes for the Warrnambool trainer.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Mark 'Duck' O'Donnell breathed a huge sigh of relief following a maiden win from his first starter Prince Sonic at Hamilton on Saturday.
Prince Sonic beat Sign From Above and Hasta La Chilly in the 1100-metre contest. O'Donnell admitted he was nervous before the $27,000 race.
"I was pretty toey before the race," the popular mentor said. "I had a few of my mates who are in the ownership of Prince Sonic sending me various messages during the week and I got a bit nervy.
"Prince Sonic had trialled up well. He won a couple of his trials.
"He has always shown us ability but he's been really head-strong. He's still learning about the racing caper. There's a fair bit of improvement in him.
"We've got nothing major planned for him at this stage. We're just going to wait and see how he pulls up after the run before making plans."
Prince Sonic, who was ridden by underrated jockey Rhys McLeod, picked up $14,850 in prize-money for his connections.
MULTIPLE Group One-winning trainer Tom Dabernig is confident his handy mare Picaroon will be competitive in a $500,000 restricted race at Flemington on November 7.
Picaroon will run in the $500,000 Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Final on the third day of the four-day carnival after winning a heat in the series at Hamilton on Saturday.
The six-year-old, with Irish-born jockey Tom Madden on-board, defeated Delicious Tycoon by more than two lengths to earn his spot in the final.
Dabernig said Picaroon had struck form at the right time.
"It was a strong win by Picaroon," he said. "I think she's an above-average mare. She came to us in great order from Michael O'Leary.
"She's only had the four runs for us and was unlucky at Murtoa after drawing a wide barrier last time."
Picaroon's win was the second leg of a double for the Dabernig stable at Hamilton. Riverina Power won a 1400-metre maiden.
"Riverina Power had no luck last time at Horsham," Dabernig said. "It was a leader's track at Horsham and she got back in the run before finishing off the race good.
"I'm quietly confident with time Riverina Power will go through her grades."
Dabernig revealed works have started on the second stage of his on-course stables.
"It's great to see the works have started," he said. "We're going to have an extra 15 boxes in this stage.
"It'll take us to 55 boxes on-course which will keep us pretty busy.
"We've got a lot of young horses in work. They just take time to educate but a fair few of them are just about ready to race."
The Dabernig stable has had four winners from its past 14 runners.
HAMILTON Racing Club staged a successful cup meeting on Saturday, according to president Hugh MacDonald. The meeting was well supported by locals.
"We had a big day," MacDonald said. "Our crowd numbers were a lot better than last year.
"We only had a couple of hospitality packages left which is a great result. It was wonderful to see so many locals out there to enjoy the races.
"Our manager Peta Anderson did a great job organising the day and I can't forget our track manager Mick Hoy and his staff for all the great work they did in making the day a success for the club."
Hamilton race again on November 10.
FORMER Warrnambool trainer Mitch Freedman scored the biggest win of his training career when Attrition won the $1 million Group One Toorak Handicap at Caulfield on Saturday.
Freedman, who purchased Attrition for $180,000 as a yearling, trains at Ballarat and is undecided where the lightly raced four-year-old will have his next start.
Attrition's Toorak Handicap victory also gave jockey Beau Mertens his first Group One win.
From his 10 starts, Attrition has won three races and been in the minor placegetters stall on four occasions.
He has earned more than $950,000 in stake-money for his connections.
