Inside Racing: Patrick Ryan's Ferago runs third in Group Two race

By Tim Auld
Updated October 16 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 11:53am
Ferago on the way to the barriers prior to running third in the Group Two Herbert Power Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by Racing Photos
Warrnambool's Patrick Ryan will push ahead with plans for his stayer Ferago to gain a start in next month's 2023 Melbourne Cup after the seven-year-old ran third in the $300,000 Group Two Herbert Power Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.

