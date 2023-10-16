The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Liz Aitken named Victoria's strongest woman in under 82kg section

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
October 16 2023 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Aitken was crowned Victoria's Strongest Woman on the weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Liz Aitken was crowned Victoria's Strongest Woman on the weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool's Liz Aitken is firmly focused on building her strength after being crowned the state's strongest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.