Warrnambool's Liz Aitken is firmly focused on building her strength after being crowned the state's strongest.
Competing at Doherty's Gym Brunswick, Aitken, 32, took out the title of Victoria's Strongest Woman under 82kg on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
"It was absolutely amazing," Aitken told The Standard. "I've been working hard for quite a few years now so it's nice to come into a state level comp feeling pretty comfortable with all the events and knowing I had a pretty good shot at winning the title.
"To come away with five-out-of-five event wins and take that title is very exciting."
Aitken, who had about two weeks to prepare for the titles, completed the 'farmer's carry' - carrying 85kg in each hand a total of 30 metres - in 19 seconds while in the 'strongman bench' she benched 75kg 10 times in one minute.
"In training I didn't have a bench lever to train with so I didn't know what to expect," Aitken said. "I was expecting between three and five reps so to get 10 reps, it was quite unbelievable."
She later completed an 85kg natural stone to shoulder lift, a 50kg monster dumbbell one-handed overhead press - an Australian record in the under 82kg category - before finishing with powerstairs, which tasks athletes with lifting sets of 90, 100 and 110kg weights up five stairs.
Aitken, who will compete in Tasmania next month, said her main goal leading into the 2024 Australian strongest middleweight titles in March was to improve her overhead lifting.
"I'll have a few months to do some all-round, general strength training to keep building a solid foundation, (and) really work on my overhead strength so I can get better at overhead pressing," she said. "Always building."
Fellow Warrnambool competitor Paul Mammone finished equal fourth in the middleweight 90kg category, with his best event an 110kg stone to shoulder lift.
