Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein says she won't stand for a seventh term in the top job just days after marking 20 years of council service.
The central ward councillor was first elected to the organisation in 2002, then re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. She served two three-year stints as mayor between 2007-2009 and again from 2020.
But Cr Gstrein said she would join Warrnambool City Council mayor Debbie Arnott and Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster in stepping down at the end of their terms.
"I definitely won't be seeking re-election as mayor," she said.
"I'm ready to take a step back and let somebody else have a go.
"In Corangamite, we do our best for the communities there - they're at the forefront of our operations at all times and I'd certainly be there to support whoever takes on the role at the end of November."
Reflecting on her time as mayor, Cr Gstrein said she hoped residents agreed it'd "been pretty good".
"It's gone very quickly," she laughed.
"I've got a really good team of councillors around me. We started this term with four new councillors, just Jo, myself and Geraldine remained. It's been an absolute pleasure leading the council and we've all been mentors to them.
"I think we have a very cohesive and well-run council which is very well-respected ... (but) at the end of the day, I am one of seven within a team.
"I am grateful for the support given to me by my fellow councillors along with my incredible family Peter, Christopher and Lucy. I couldn't do this job without them."
Cr Gstrein said while she hadn't yet decided whether she would run for councillor again in 2024, she was thrilled to have two decades of her service marked at the Municipal Association of Victoria annual conference on Thursday, October 12.
She has served as a MAV Board director for 10 years, including as deputy president (rural).
Cr Gstrein said some of the highlights of her time on council included the Apex Park upgrade project, the launch and evolution of the Robert Burns Festival, construction of the Camperdown Stadium and Terang gym.
She also lauded the new library service venture with Moyne Shire Council and the Twelve Apostles Trail.
"The Camperdown skate park was another terrific project," she said.
"There were some really enthusiastic young people who got involved and helped with the planning and fundraising and then got to enjoy the fruits of their labour."
Cr Gstrein said her two decades on council had also seen its challenges, including COVID-19 and natural disasters. But she said the community's spirit throughout was inspiring.
"Disaster recovery, particularly following floods and fires, has been an inspiration seeing the fantastic connections in our communities and the relationships we have built to support one another," she said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.