Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein won't seek re-election

By Jessica Greenan
October 16 2023 - 11:55am
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein said she would not seek another term in the top job.

Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein says she won't stand for a seventh term in the top job just days after marking 20 years of council service.

