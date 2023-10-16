The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Voice to Parliament referendum: How each Wannon polling location voted

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 16 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
See how your polling booth voted on the Voice
See how your polling booth voted on the Voice

Almost 70 per cent of south-west voters chose to reject changing the constitution in the Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.