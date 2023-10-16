See how your polling booth voted on the Voice

Almost 70 per cent of south-west voters chose to reject changing the constitution in the Voice to Parliament referendum.
The overall Wannon electorate count was 67,453 No votes (68.79 per cent) and 30,608 Yes votes (31.21 per cent).
Some of the highest No votes landed at the booths of Dartmoor (84 per cent) and Branxholme, (80 per cent), as well as Purnim, Camperdown, Casterton, Ecklin South, Hamilton, Mailors Flat, Panmure and Terang (70 per cent or above).
Locations along the Great Ocean Road (Airey's Inlet, Apollo Bay, Anglesea, Forrest, Lorne, Torquay and Lavers Hill) secured the Yes majorities, as well as Port Fairy (51 per cent) and Birregurra (56 per cent).
The Warrnambool East Primary School polling centre was the only booth to record a 50-50 split with 345 votes each way.
Pre-polling proved popular with more than 46,000 early votes made in the division ahead of October 14.
Australian Electrical Commission voting results show 75 per cent of early voters said No in Hamilton and Portland, 72 per cent in Colac and 67 per cent in Warrnambool.
The only pre-polling centre to record a Yes majority was Torquay with 60 per cent.
The division of Wannon includes Warrnambool, Southern Grampians, Moyne, Glenelg, Corangamite, Colac-Otway, Ararat, and part of Golden Plains, Northern Grampians, Pyrenees and the Surf Coast.
The referendum was defeated in less than 90 minutes with all Australian states voting no to an Indigenous Voice.
POLLING LOCATIONS WITH YES MAJORITY:
