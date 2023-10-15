Two men treated after foreshore stabbing incident

Police are investigating after a man self-presented to the Portland hospital with stab wounds on Sunday night.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident.
The alarm was raised with emergency services at 7.20pm Sunday, October 15.
"He was airlifted to another (Melbourne) hospital with life-threatening injuries," she said.
"Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, or anyone with information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au."
Another man is also believed to be being treated in the Portland Base Hospital after he also suffered stab wounds.
Police are still in the process of establishing a crime scene.
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers will attend the vicinity of the Lee Breakwater Road/trawler wharf in Portland this morning where the incident is believed to have taken place.
