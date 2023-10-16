Forensic tests on trawler boat after two men suffer stab wounds

UPDATE, Monday 12.45pm:
Police crime scene officers have examined a trawler in the Portland harbour after two men suffered stab wounds on Sunday night.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said an investigation was still in its early stages and officers had little idea what had motivated the stabbings.
He requested anyone with information to contact the Portland police station on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
An incident involving two men known to each other happened about 7.20pm Sunday at the trawler wharf on Lee Breakwater Road.
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers on Monday morning examined the trawler Vivian Jane.
Forensic testing was carried out and samples will be tested.
Detective Sergeant von Tunk said it was believed two men were involved in an incident.
He said both men remained in hospitals being treated for injuries.
One of the men was flown to a Melbourne hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other is in the Portland Base Hospital.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics responded to an incident at Portland about 7.40pm Sunday.
"A man in his 20s was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition with upper body injuries," she said.
Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, or anyone with information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.
Earlier: Police are investigating after a man self-presented to the Portland hospital with stab wounds on Sunday night.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police officers were investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident.
The alarm was raised with emergency services at 7.20pm Sunday, October 15.
"He was airlifted to another (Melbourne) hospital with life-threatening injuries," she said.
"Any witnesses, anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage, or anyone with information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au."
Another man is also believed to be being treated in the Portland Base Hospital after he also suffered stab wounds.
Police are still in the process of establishing a crime scene.
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers will attend the vicinity of the Lee Breakwater Road/trawler wharf in Portland this morning where the incident is believed to have taken place.
