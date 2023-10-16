UPDATE, Monday, 12.55pm:
A fireplace is the likely cause of a blaze which destroyed a home and led to the death of a family's German Shepherd dog in Koroit's North Street on Sunday.
Eight Country Fire Authority units, alongside Fire Rescue Victoria, attended a house fire on North Street in Koroit after the alarm was raised at 2.48pm.
A CFA spokesperson said when fire crews arrived the home was fully alight.
"CFA crews were from Koroit, Warrnambool, Kirkstall, Winslow and Woodford," she said.
"Police, Ambulance Victoria and the relevant gas, water and power companies also attended.
"The incident was under control at 4.05pm and declared safe at 7.39pm."
On Sunday, 5.55pm:
A family pet dog died in a fire at a Koroit North Street home when the occupants were away on Sunday afternoon.
Police Sergeant Matt Laxton said a family dog was found deceased after the fire was brought under control.
He said fire investigators had been on the scene late Sunday afternoon and a preliminary inspection indicated the cause of the blaze was not suspicious.
It's expected a further inspection will be carried out when the remains of the home are declared safe to enter.
"It's too dangerous to enter at this time," Sergeant Laxton said.
"Much of the house has been destroyed and parts of the roof have collapsed," he said.
A Country Fire Authority spokesman said the occupants of the home in North Street were away at the time of the fire.
Emergency services were alerted at 2.48pm and local CFA units brought the blaze under control just after 4pm.
Advice was issued again for Koroit residents on Sunday afternoon at 5.30pm through the emergency.vic website that a building in North Street was on fire and smoke would be visible from nearby roads and communities.
"There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions," the advice said.
"What you should do is keep the roads clear so emergency services can respond and if you are sensitive to smoke or you live with someone who is sensitive to smoke, you should close windows and doors.
"Turn off heating and cooling systems to prevent the smell of smoke entering your home or business, close windows and doors."
The advice warned that parts of North Street and Church Street were closed and traffic flow was being impacted.
