EAGER motocross competitors converged on Allansford's Lake Gillear circuit for the final Western Region series round on October 14 and 15.
The Standard photographer ANTHONY BRADY captured the action as riders zipped around the dirt track and took to the skies.
Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club hosted the series' final round.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.