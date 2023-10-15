The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Gallery: Shipwreck Coast Motocross Club hosts Western Region round

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 15 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EAGER motocross competitors converged on Allansford's Lake Gillear circuit for the final Western Region series round on October 14 and 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.