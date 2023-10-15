A WARRNAMBOOL teenager is celebrating the finest victory of her fledgling athletics career after taking out the inaugural Mortlake Gift.
Grace Carter edged home in the women's 120-metre Victorian Athletic League showpiece event at D.C Farran Oval on Sunday, October 15.
Carter - competing off a handicap of 11.25m, finished a rain-affected race in 14.224 seconds, winning from Grassmere athlete and DPS teammate Layla Watson (7m) and Halle Martin (10.75m).
The Warrnambool College student, 17, said it capped off a special weekend after also making the 100m final at Cobden 24 hours earlier.
"It's my first gift win and only my second gift final," she said.
"It was a really good experience to do that at a local event.
"It was pretty wet but I just had to stay focused. They were pretty tough conditions though."
Carter was wary of Watson - a past Warrnambool Gift winner - in the dying stages of the race.
"I could hear Layla coming but I just had to hold my form and stay calm," she said.
"She's obviously a really good athlete. She pushes me every training session which is nice and it was good to get first and second with her in the race."
The teenager - daughter of Warrnambool premiership football coach Scott - said the extra distance at Mortlake compared to Cobden suited her style.
"I am not a very good starter so the extra 20 metres helps me a lot," Carter said.
"We all put a lot of hard work into it so it's nice when results pay off and I am just really happy to get the win."
For Melbourne visitor Aaron Peter-Budge, victory in the men's 120m gift signalled a successful return to professional running after a series of injury setbacks.
The Mitcham-based sprinter, 22, won off six metres in a time of 12.732 seconds from Brendan Ashcroft (6.50m) and Jackson Bennett (4m).
"I was really surprised, I didn't expect that at all but I just put my head down and ran as fast as I could," he said.
"The last gift I actually ran I tore my hamstring, so it's a good turnaround. That was the Rye Gift but that was a long time ago, that was probably two years ago, so I am kind of in a comeback season.
"I think I've started really well so I am really happy with it."
Peter-Budge, who would love to compete in the time-honoured Stawell Gift next year, said his body now felt sound after injury battles.
"I stayed determined to fix my hamstrings and make them bulletproof," he said.
Warrnambool's Carl McMeel was among the winners at Mortlake, taking out the 1600-metre masters final.
