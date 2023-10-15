Warren Couch would never admit it, but he's been a driver of major change in his time volunteering for the CFA.
The 77-year-old Scotts Creek farmer was recently awarded a prestigious national medal for service and life membership award for more than 50 years of volunteering with the CFA.
Mr Couch was nominated by his peers for his "exceptional leadership" and "diligent and dedicated service".
The five-month approval process went all the way to Government House, in Canberra.
"They reckon you're a bit modest mate," noted Andrew Emery - Assistant Chief Fire Officer for District 6 - who presented the medals to Couch in an award ceremony at Simpson on October 3.
"Well tonight's your night."
The medals were pinned by fellow volunteer and group officer Neville Hallyburton.
Mr Couch first signed up as a 17-year-old in the Scotts Creek-Cowley's Creek Brigade and has held more than a dozen different offices.
This includes a 9 year stint as group secretary of the Timboon Group of Brigades. Other offices held include: treasurer, brigade member, group delegate, comms Officer, 1st, 2nd and 3rd Lt, as well as 2nd and 3rd DGO.
"It's pretty humbling that's for sure," said Mr Couch said.
He shared many stories with the guests at the ceremony, including the time he helped bulldoze red tape to get an unsafe access road for emergency vehicles upgraded at Old Coach Road, Princetown, after both the Corangamite Shire and Parks Victoria had turned them down.
"We'd had an emergency down there and simply couldn't turn the vehicles around. So it was decided that I would write a letter to anyone and everyone who had influence, newspapers, radio and to members of parliament."
It obviously worked as a few days later he got a call from the shire, which was sending a grader to meet up with the Parks Victoria bulldozer and clear the track.
"I was pretty proud of the group," Mr Couch said. "It was a great achievement."
Mr Couch said he had been ringside at some major changes at the CFA over the years, most notably the introduction of safety gear for volunteers.
"Before that we'd turn up in our own gear," Mr Couch said.
But what's always resonated is the sense of community and civic engagement, a family tradition.
"My dad was a CFA member and secretary of the local Scotts Creek Hall committee for 25 years. It's what we do," Mr Couch said.
He gave special thanks to his wife Wendy when presented with the award.
The national medal was granted by Queen Elizabeth in 1975.
It honours those who have served in the Australian police forces, Australian fire services, protective service, Australian correctional services and Australian emergency services.
