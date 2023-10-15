WARRNAMBOOL Seahawks split their Country Basketball League road trip double-header as they strive to find cohesion early in the season.
They crushed Hamilton Hurricanes 102-56 on Saturday night before falling to Millicent Magic 80-66 on Sunday.
Riley Nicolson led all scorers with 28 points, which included 21 in a blistering opening term, against Hamilton while Harry McGorm (20) and Ashley Keen (15) were also productive.
Dominic Occhipinti sank 19 points against the Magic and Keen chipped in with 14.
Seahawks coach Tim Gainey said five players - Nicolson, McGorm, Rupert Morley, Jarra Blackney-Noter and Des O'Keefe - missed against Millicent.
"It probably took us a while to get settled and I think that's why the first quarter was what it was," he said.
"I think they jumped us - I think it was 23 to eight. We won the second half easily, so that one quarter probably hurt us.
"We had options we missed and we missed a fair few box-outs which were noticeable and they converted on those. You take some of those away, limit some of the turnovers and it's anybody's game. It was a learning curve."
Portland Coasters won a double-header in the men's competition, beating Ararat 95-50 and Hamilton 94-69.
Nathan Hardingham dominated - draining 31 points against the Redbacks and 35 against the Hurricanes.
Terang Tornadoes fell to Horsham Hornets 82-65 with Ryley Hutchins the top scorer with 22.
Warrnambool Mermaids lost to Millicent Magic 88-75 on the road with Mia Mills contributing 22 points.
