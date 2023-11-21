The Standard
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Four young men to be charged after graffiti attack in Port Fairy

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 22 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, Wednesday, 7am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.