Police are requesting any business the victim of an extensive graffiti attack in central Port Fairy overnight Friday report damage.
Port Fairy police Sergeant David Walkley said officers were still in the process of collating all the information after young offenders committed offences in the central business district.
He said more than a dozen businesses - mainly in Sackville and Banks streets, were targeted with between 40 and 50 spray painted tags.
"We are still taking reports and collating CCTV footage," he said.
"Brooks Hardware's whole facade along Sackville Street - the best part of 50 metres - was targeted.
"There were street front canopies and upstairs and downstairs of some businesses damaged. There were tags in laneways."
The police sergeant said it was estimated that the damage bill would be in excess of $10,000.
"We just want to make sure that all business owners impacted report the damage to police so those responsible can be held to full account for all their offending," Sergeant Walkley said.
"Everything has been tagged, down to utility meter boxes.
"We have some very strong avenues of inquiries and believe that arrests are imminent."
Sergeant Walkley said that Moyne Shire Council and Port Fairy businesses had worked together during the past 18 months to update and improve facades in the centre of town.
"This senseless attack has completely undone all the good work that has been undertaken," he said.
Anyone with information about the graffiti attack is requested to contact the Port Fairy police station on 5568 1007 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.