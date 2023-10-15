The next generation of south-west leaders were recognised in the 2023 Warrnambool and Moyne Youth Awards on Sunday.
The extraordinary ways the young people give back were revealed at an awards ceremony.
Brittany Watts and Rachel Wilks took out the Warrnambool and Moyne awards, respectively, in the 19-25 year age group.
Brittany was recognised for her dedication to social justice, advocacy for young people, people with disabilities, neurodivergent people and marginalised communities.
Brittany's lead program facilitator role with I CAN Network involves facilitating peer-mentoring programs for neurodivergent children from prep to year 12.
She also volunteers at the Mirabel Foundation supervising children and young people affected by parental drug use.
Keelie Sheppard was the runner-up in the Warrnambool 19-25 year award category.
Rachel Wilks is a champion for encouraging youth participation and empowering them to help shape the future.
She is a project co-ordinator at Beyond the Bell and involved with the Making a Difference South West Crew and is a volunteer mentor with Standing Tall.
Layla Monk was runner-up in the Moyne 19-25 year category.
Olive Adams was named the winner of the Warrnambool 16-18 age group award, while Ashton Maher won the Moyne category.
She is passionate about illustration, both traditional and digital and sharing her knowledge and skills with others.
Olive runs her own illustration class for primary school aged children.
She gives simple-to-follow demonstrations for everyone in the class.
Charlotte Townsend was named runner-up in this Warrnambool age category.
Ashton is passionate about using his leadership skills to the betterment of those around him. He is a member of school council, where he works cooperatively with the parent and staff representatives to work through issues involving the school and providing student voice, agency and advocacy.
He has been part of the Moyne Next Gen Youth Parliament, representing the community as part of the YMCA Youth Parliament.
Ashton recently raised $3000 for cancer research after cutting his waist-length hair.
Charlie Sutcliffe was named runner-up of the Moyne 16-18 age group award.
Mia Hynes took out the Warrnambool 12-15 age group award.
Last year the Emmanuel College student volunteered her time to sing on a weekly basis at Mercy Place.
She also started a charity to create Christmas hampers for the residents.
Mia dedicated time to securing products and services from local businesses and started a GoFundMe page to secure donations towards the hampers.
Isabella Dean was named runner-up.
Amelia Dumesny was named the winner of the Moyne 12-15 year award. Addisyn Habel was named runner-up.
She assists with meal-on-wheels deliveries and has volunteered at a local op shop every weekend for the past 12 months.
As part of her home education, she oversees groups with children of all ages and organises a book club at the Port Fairy library.
Amelia assists her grandmother daily with shopping and making meals and is recording a family history with her.
She is also a Kirkstall CFA junior volunteer.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the award winners were already making a big contribution in the community.
"The Warrnambool and Moyne Youth Awards are a chance to come together and recognise young people achieving great things - young people who demonstrate the values we admire," she said.
"There's so much growth that happens between the ages of 12 and 25. Something as simple as a kind word of encouragement can mean so much to a young person and inspire them to keep going with what they are doing."
"So a huge congratulations to all of our nominees and a big thank you to everyone who took the time to submit a nomination."
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said every person nominated had been recognised for their achievements, talents or their positive involvement in the local community.
"On behalf of the entire community, Moyne Shire Council is very pleased to acknowledge such outstanding young people," she said.
"Some may be shy about their accomplishments, but they inspire and set a wonderful example for all those around them. We want them to know they are seen."
"They are creating a bright future for themselves, and our communities are so much better for it."
