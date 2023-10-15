PORT Fairy captain Alastair Templeton is eager to see Murray Staude reproduce the batting heroics he used to lift the Pirates across the line against West Warrnambool.
Templeton - coaching against his former side for the first time - credited an 80-run ninth-wicket partnership between Staude (93) and Mitch Arnold (30) for guiding the Pirates to back-to-back Warrnambool and District Cricket Association wins to start the 2023-24 season.
Staude hit seven fours and blasted four sixes on Saturday, October 14 at the Southcombe Park pitch, helping the Pirates to an 88-run win.
"We were behind in the game a little bit. We lost wickets consistently throughout our innings," Templeton said.
"They were bowling really well, really restrictive fields and it was hard to break the game open our way.
"I think we were 8-140 (and made 9-232). Mitch Arnold was really good coming late in the innings and 'Muz' was able to play his natural game and clear the boundary.
"I think there was a five-over patch where we went for 60-odd runs and that's where it broke open. He was terrific."
Port Fairy expects to regain the talented Alex Jennings (unavailable) for its third-round match against fellow undefeated side Allansford-Panmure.
"You're not sure how things are going to pan out when you lose an all-rounder but we were able to cover that really well (against West) - everyone just slid up a spot in the batting order and we were able to find overs in the middle with Duncan Brown bowling leg spin," Templeton said.
Templeton said it was pleasing for a new-look team to start the season with confidence-boosting performances.
"I think this first month or so we're just really trying to settle and set our standard," he said.
"We're pretty much a blank slate... we need to work out where we need to improve and where we see ourselves as strong as the year pans out.
"We think we've got a few bases covered but we also think there's a bit of work to do in a few other areas."
Templeton said it was good to tick off playing against his former club early in the campaign.
"To be fair, it just felt like a normal game playing against people you know," he said.
