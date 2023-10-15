The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Murray Staude stars for Port Fairy in WDCA cricket match

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
October 15 2023 - 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Templeton has made a winning start to his tenure as Port Fairy skipper. Picture by Sean McKenna
Alastair Templeton has made a winning start to his tenure as Port Fairy skipper. Picture by Sean McKenna

PORT Fairy captain Alastair Templeton is eager to see Murray Staude reproduce the batting heroics he used to lift the Pirates across the line against West Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.