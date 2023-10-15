Investigators believe fires were deliberately lit which destroyed two buildings and contents worth $250,000 at a Bachelor and Spinster Ball venue near Dundonnell.
Detective Senior Constable Lachie Barling, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said neighbours raised the fire alarm at 1.30am Saturday.
"Local Country Fire Authority units attended and got the fires under control," he said.
"Two separate structures, about 30 metres apart, and their contents, were destroyed in the fires.
"The contents included building material and alcohol."
The investigator said the farming property on the Dundonnell-Derrinallum Road hosted B&S Balls and the unoccupied buildings were largely constructed out of corrugated iron and timber.
He said the value of the damage had been estimated at $250,000.
"A CFA investigator examined the scene on Saturday morning and deemed the cause of the fires to be suspicious," Detective Senior Constable Barling said.
"Victoria Police arson squad detectives will also attend and examine what is now a crime scene.
"It's pretty early days, but it's a fairly isolated property down an unsealed road - it's well off the beaten track."
The detective requested that anyone who saw a vehicle in the area early Saturday morning, or who has information, to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1156 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
