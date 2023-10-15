NEW Allansford-Panmure captain Shashan Silva has had a front row seat to Kade Parker's blistering start to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season.
The opening batsmen have put on 100-plus run stands in the Gators' opening two wins against North Warrnambool Eels and reigning premier Nestles.
Parker made 50 off 54 balls and took 4-26 using his medium pace bowling in the Gators' eight-wicket rout of the Factory at Allansford on Saturday, October 14.
It followed a 67-run round one performance.
Silva, who was unbeaten on 74 off 80 deliveries against the Factory, said Parker was a dangerous all-rounder.
"He's got so much talent," Silva said.
"He got a four-fa and nearly got the five (wickets) - unfortunately there was a dropped catch but he had a day out.
"It's beautiful to watch (him bat) from the other end (of the crease). He hit the ball well.
"The boys were telling me yesterday that he used to get 30s and 40s but never go on and this year he's already proven that (he can).
"The sky is the limit for him."
Nestles' premiership defence is off to a shaky start with the Factory sitting last on the ladder with two defeats.
Silva said Allansford-Panmure was rapt to notch an early win against a top-quality opponent.
"When we had selections on Thursday that's what I said to the boys, 'look, this is a big game'," he said.
"They have been really good, especially winning the flag last year and if we were to set the standard this was one of the games we needed to be up and about.
"I was really pleased with how the boys performed. They're one of the best teams in the league and to beat them comfortably is a good start for us."
Silva, who crossed from powerhouse Russells Creek in the off-season, believes the Gators' body of work in pre-season is resulting in success on the pitch.
"We had our pre-season structured well and everyone is keen this year," he said.
"From the leadership group to juniors, everyone is pumped up. I think that is the key - we were ready at the start."
In other round two games, Russells Creek made it back-to-back wins after accounting for Mortlake.
Hamish Huffadine (59 runs), Rukshan Weerasinghe (54) and Craig Britten (5-25) starred as the Creekers cruised to a 122-run victory.
Brierly-Christ Church also made it two wins to start its era under new captain Campbell Love, defeating Northern Raiders by 23 runs.
Veteran Jason Greer impressed for the Bulls with 3-16 while Raiders' Sandy Robinson took 4-24.
Merrivale produced an 88-run win against Wesley Yambuk Titans.
A Bailey Jenkinson century - he blasted 145 - steered North Warrnambool Eels to a win over Dennington and Murray Staude's 93 led Port Fairy home against West Warrnambool.
