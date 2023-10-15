The Standard
Wishlor Lass wins Group Three race for Symon Wilde

By Tim Auld
October 15 2023 - 11:08am
Symon Wilde after Wishlor Lass won at Caulfield Racecourse on October 14, 2023. Picture by Reg Ryan/Racing Photos
WARRNAMBOOL-trained mare Wishlor Lass increased her value as a broodmare with a gutsy victory in the $200,000 Group Three Catanach's Jewellers Vase at Caulfield on Saturday.

