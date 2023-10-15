WARRNAMBOOL-trained mare Wishlor Lass increased her value as a broodmare with a gutsy victory in the $200,000 Group Three Catanach's Jewellers Vase at Caulfield on Saturday.
Wishlor Lass, with Damien Lane in the saddle, fought back to beat Barbie's Fox and Foxy Frida in the set-weights and penalties race for mares over 1600 metres.
It gave Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde his third consecutive victory in the black-type race on the back of wins from consistent mare Sirileo Miss.
Wilde admitted he had thrown Wishlor Lass in the deep end but was confident she was up to the task.
"Wishlor Lass is untapped," he told The Standard.
"We took a chance with her and she produced a career-best run. I think the win shows she's got great staying ability.
"She's still green and got plenty of upside. Her effort to fight back after Barbie's Fox drew level was incredible.
"I think Barbie's Fox coming level helped Wishlor Lass fight on. Her win is very important to us as we've still got her dam and other progeny out of her.
"Undoubtedly, the black-type win is a big boost to her breeding prospects. We'll lift the bar with Wishlor Lass again after that win. I'm not sure what her level is but it's going to be exciting to see what it is.
"There's a couple of nice black-type races at the big Flemington spring carnival which we'll look at with her now."
Lane said Wishlor Lass was a big striding mare who floated out in front before knuckling down when tackled by Barbie's Fox.
Wishlor Lass has won five of her seven starts and collected more than $280,000 in stake-money for her connections.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.