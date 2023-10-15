The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Dan Tehan calls for Federal bipartisan committee to focus on health and education.

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 15 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan was vocal in his opposition to The Voice.
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan was vocal in his opposition to The Voice.

Education and health initiatives by a federal bipartisan committee are needed to lift the aspirations of Indigenous people, according to a leading south-west politician.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.