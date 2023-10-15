Education and health initiatives by a federal bipartisan committee are needed to lift the aspirations of Indigenous people, according to a leading south-west politician.
There was a resounding no vote recorded across the south-west in the federal The Voice referendum on Saturday.
At many polling centres, particularly rural booths, no votes dominated up to and more than two-thirds of the count.
Port Fairy voted yes (717-676) and there were majority yes votes at towns along the Great Ocean Road and in parts of the Colac district which were against the strong trend.
The overall Wannon electorate count was no votes 64,094 (68.82 per cent) and yes votes 29,044 (31.18 per cent).
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan said the key now after the referendum was that people came together.
"Everyone wants to do the right thing for Indigenous Australians and in fact all Australians," he said.
"But, what is the best way to do that?
"To start with there needs to be a realisation that the greatest areas of disadvantage are in remote, rural and regional areas.
"How do we get better service deliveries and outcomes to people in remote Australia?
"That is difficult. That is our biggest challenge."
Mr Tehan said there were two keys to improving outcomes, especially in rural and remote areas.
"There needs to be a focus on education and health. If we get those areas right then we will start to see improved outcomes," he said.
"I would love to see a bipartisan federal committee set up to focus on education and health outcomes.
"That would be a great place to start."
The Member for Wannon said the tyranny of distance needed to be addressed as the greatest issue between outcomes for city residents and remote Australians.
"Those of us who live in regional Australia understand the tyranny of distance, the challenge that presents," Mr Tehan said.
"The COVID pandemic helped us to connect more remotely, but the worry is that connection is disappearing.
"People making the decisions need to understand impact can or wont have depending on their understanding of that distance issue.
"The health outcomes get worse the further you are away from a capital city.
"We have to start with the key priorities. If we get health and education right the rest starts to look after itself," he said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.