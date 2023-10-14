South-west lawyer Adam Bellman has taken over the legal practice previously run by long-time Warrnambool practitioner Basil Fogarty.
New signage went up on Friday at 198 Timor Street announcing the arrival of Bellman Legal Vic.
Mr Bellman has a 20-year background in the law, starting in 2003 as a clerk of courts before becoming a lawyer in 2015.
In March this year he set up Bellman Legal Vic, with the intention of having a small mobile practice where he could service clients in their own homes or at their businesses and at times that were convenient to them.
"My longer term plan was to establish a presence in Warrnambool and it's a significant step taking over a legal practice," he said.
"This opportunity came along and it's too good an opportunity to let pass, taking over a well established practice in Warrnambool."
Mr Fogarty has run his practice from Timor Street since 2000 after a life-time in the Warrnambool legal industry.
The practice has the services of senior associate and criminal law specialist Kiernan Celestina, one of Warrnambool's best criminal lawyers.
Bellman Legal Vic is a general legal practice covering family law, wills and estates, estate litigation, conveyancing, small businesses transactions, leases, criminal law, civil and commercial litigation, debt recovery and victims of crime.
Experienced operator Ann Johnson will stay on as practice manager and
Nicole Nuske joins the team as reception / personal assistant.
The practice is also seeking to fill two positions - a full-time receptionist and full time/part time commercial lawyer.
"It's a great opportunity, I'm really excited to get to know our clients and to be working with the team we have and about what's ahead of us," Mr Bellman said.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.