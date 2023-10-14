The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Bellman Legal is now operating out of Timor Street premises

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 15 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bellman Legan has taken over Fogarty Lawyers in Warrnambool's Timor Street. Kiernan Celestina (from left), Ann Johnson, Nicole Nuske and Adam Bellman at the front of the rebranded premises.
Bellman Legan has taken over Fogarty Lawyers in Warrnambool's Timor Street. Kiernan Celestina (from left), Ann Johnson, Nicole Nuske and Adam Bellman at the front of the rebranded premises.

South-west lawyer Adam Bellman has taken over the legal practice previously run by long-time Warrnambool practitioner Basil Fogarty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.