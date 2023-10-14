Fatal collision on Great Ocean Road

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision along the Great Ocean Road on Saturday afternoon at Anglesea.
It is understood two vehicles collided near Ellimatta Road about 12.25pm.
Sadly, the yet-to-formally be identified driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
An occupant of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two other occupants of the second vehicle were not injured.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be established and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or with footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
There have been 225 lives lost on Victorian roads so far this year, compared to 194 until the same time last year.
On Thursday last week a two-car collision on the Great Ocean Road at Princetown was caused by an international driver travelling on the wrong side of the road.
That prompted police to remind motorists to be wary during the upcoming summer tourism season.
Port Campbell police Sergeant David Banks said the collision happened about 250 metres west of the intersection with Princetown Road about 2.45pm on October 12.
"Be aware that international drivers are returning to the area and they are used to different road rules," Sergeant Banks said.
In many countries around the world, including Asia, the USA and across Europe, people drive on the right-hand side of the road, while motorists in Australia drive on the left.
Sergeant Banks said signs along the Great Ocean Road, which spans from Allansford to Torquay, reminded motorists to drive on the left-hand side of the road.
There have been 16 drivers killed on south-west roads so far this year after the death of a driver at Bolwarra north of Portland on Friday afternoon.
That was the second fatal accident on south-west roads in seven days after a man died in a crash at Simpson on October 6.
