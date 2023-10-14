BAILEY Jenkinson had only just packed his football boots away when cricket season rolled around.
But the short turnaround between sports has not impacted the talented athlete's output.
The North Warrnambool Eels captain celebrated his first Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one century on Saturday, October 14.
He did it in style too, belting an unbeaten 145 off 139 balls in the Eels' 51-run win against Dennington.
It came less than a month after Jenkinson played in the Hampden league senior football grand final for North Warrnambool Eagles.
Jenkinson, 22, said his maiden division one ton was special.
"I've had a couple of 90s, so it was good to get one," he said.
"With footy we played in the grand final so I probably didn't touch my cricket stuff until the Thursday night before the first game.
"Last week (against Allansford-Panmure) was like my first proper hit so it was good to get that out of the way and get a few cobwebs out and this week it felt pretty good from the start."
Jenkinson's innings included 19 fours and one six.
He teamed up with Kory Howlett, who made 76, to help the Eels post 3-255.
"In the past I've been able to get good starts in between 50 and 80 quite a bit but I batted a lot with Kory today and he's very experienced and made a lot of big hundreds before," Jenkinson said.
"Occasionally I've thrown (my wicket) away, obviously I get tired out there. It was good to have him out there - he wasn't there when I made the 100 but was for most of it - and was good to talk to and he definitely helped."
He was full of praise for Howlett - a former WDCA cricketer of the year winner.
Howlett's innings featured eight boundries.
"He's a star. If not the best, he's one of the best batsmen," Jenkinson said.
"He just doesn't get flustered. He's just a cruiser, plays every shot in the book and he's an even better bloke and mate as well."
Jenkinson, who plays across half-back for the Eagles, is hoping his form on the cricket pitch only gets better as the season progresses.
"We only had one weekend from footy to round one - I wouldn't have minded a few weekends off, just to relax a little bit," he said.
"But I have been pretty lucky to play pretty deep into finals in footy for a few years now and you take that.
"I love both sports. It was definitely cricket more when I was a junior but now I'd say footy is just in front of cricket. I take that pretty seriously."
Jenkinson is in his second season as Eels' captain.
It is a job the fourth-year apprentice electrician embraces.
"I love that side of the game, the tactical part," he said.
"If you don't play cricket, you probably think it's pretty boring but opening the batting and captaining as well, it makes it go pretty quick."
He enjoys watching his teammates succeed. Tom Creece had his own special moment in round two, dismissing Dennington's Jack Lee when he was on 91.
"He came on and bowled some left-arm mystery spin he likes to call it and he picked up the big breakthrough and got the momentum back to us," Jenkinson said.
